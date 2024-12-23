Halt Raymond Archer And Do What You Preached In Our Pulpits

Dear President John Mahama,

Since Raymond Archer was mentioned as a member of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, he desisted from being an adult and has slipped back into the bad mode of a child who is ranging from whining and crying to screaming, kicking, hitting, and breath-holding spells against the magnate businessman, Dr Daniel Nii Nshia Mckorley, also known as McDan.

Sir, you have an opportunity to leave a great legacy and laurel for this nation. We voted you into power again so that you can hear the cry of the youths and meet the needs of the suffering Ghanaians. Your win is not only NDC’s, and it is not a chance for some people engage in contemptuous utterances, cast aspersions or threats at others. Instead, it was a win for all floating voters, the poor, the needy and the hungry. When you were soliciting for prayers and support from the church and the mosque, we did not see you as villifier, but a Christian politician who, given a second chance, will judge his people with justice, fairness and righteousness for peace and progress to prevail.

Unfortunately, some of your lead members like the embittered Raymond Archer, have started the vilification menace which is paroxysmal to your character, plan and vision for nation building. Raymond Archer is so displaying temper tantrums that if he can’t get his own way, he will blowout hissy fits against McDan. He’s already paddying information loaded with lies and fabrications against McDan, someone who rather has saved Raymond’s life and reputation again and again.

Sir, McDan and his business, as you know, have suffered more political reviling situation than any local investor. They started by tagging his business as either NDC’S or NPP’S. He has endured years of contempt and vilification from politicians who engineered threats around his business to affect investor relations.

The two Ewe brothers: Raymond Archer and his cousin, Yao Graham, should be told that they must not see McDan as an easy prey because he is a GaDamgbe and must not take McDan’s silence as cowardly guilt. McDan can also be posting abusively disparaging speeches or writings on social media or publish his uncontrolled outburst of anger and frustration, typically like a young child in the media space. Raymond Archer and Yao Graham, are two Ewe brothers and not more Ghanaians than McDan, but as a strong SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHRISTIAN and a cherished reader of Ellen G. Whites writings, he knows that “The highest evidence of a Noble Christian is Self Control”. The God who fought his battles in the tenure of the New Patriotic Party will defend his defendless head in the period the National Democratic Congress Party will be in power.

We pray thee President John Mahama, as a priest and a politician, kindly deal with those political pillorists before they, from their hidden animosities and animalistic tendencies fulminate against your political legacy, caprices or many messages delivered as political guidance from the pulpits. We congratulate you, wish you well and God Bless You

JESUITS OF GADAŊME