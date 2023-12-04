Hamamat Beauty bags two prestigious awards at Afro Hair Culture and Beauty festival

Ghanaian international model Hamamat Beauty bagged two prestigious awards at the 2023 Afro Hair Culture and Beauty Festival held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Hamamat, who stole the spotlight with her thrilling and amazing looks, emerged victorious, winning the Best Beauty Influencer and the Special Industry Recognition Awards, toppling an array of competitors from other African countries.

The event, known for its discerning panel of judges and high standards, provided the perfect platform for African beauty brands to showcase not only their outer radiance but also their unique charm and poise.

The competition was fierce, with participants from all corners of Africa’s beauty industry vying for the coveted title, which showcased not only a commitment to beauty but also a deep understanding of the artistry that defines the modern era of glamour.

As part of the 20 best beauty brands in Africa, Hamamat Beauty now joins the ranks of influential figures in the beauty industry, solidifying their status as a trendsetter and inspiration for aspiring beauty enthusiasts.

This triumph serves as a testament to Hamamat’s dedication, hard work, and passion for the world of beauty, encapsulating the essence of what it means to be a true icon in the industry.

In the wake of this remarkable achievement, Hamamat expressed gratitude for the support received from family, friends, and mentors who have been instrumental in shaping her journey.

She added that the triumph does not only belong to her but also resonates with those who have been part of her inspiring story.

“As the spotlight shines brighter, the victory at the African Beauty Summit is not just a win for an individual but a celebration of beauty in all its diverse forms,” she said.

Hamamat has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the beauty landscape in the sheabutter industry by showing how her business not only supports local women in her village but also builds a sustainable community for African children.