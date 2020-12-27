The Islamic Hamas Movement condemned on Saturday damaging a children’s hospital in Gaza city during Israeli aerial attacks that targeted the movement’s military facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to rockets firing.

Hazem Qassem, the spokesman of the Islamic movement that rules the besieged coastal enclave, said in a press statement that the Israeli aerial attack on Gaza “is a barbaric aggression.”

“The airstrikes and bombings terrified civilians, and the shrapnel of the missiles hit a children’s hospital and a rehabilitation center for disabled people,” Qassem said.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli warplanes struck targets belong to Hamas military wing in the Gaza Strip in response to firing rockets into southern Israel, Hamas security sources said.

According to the sources, the Israeli missiles struck Hamas training facilities in eastern, western, and northern Gaza city, adding that two people, including a 6-year-old child, were injured.

The sources also said that the Israeli airstrikes caused damage to al-Durra hospital for children in northeast Gaza city.

The Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip came in response to firing two rockets late on Friday night from the coastal enclave into southern Israel, no injuries or damages were caused. No one claimed responsibility for the rockets firing.