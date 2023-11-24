Hamas leader applauds efforts to put an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh announced on Friday that his organization welcomed the ongoing positive efforts to end the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

When commenting on the first humanitarian cease-fire between Hamas and Israel since the outbreak of their conflict on Oct. 7, Haniyeh said endeavors to lift Israel’s siege on Gaza, facilitate the exchange of prisoners, stop the attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, and help the Palestinians establish an independent state, were welcome.

He emphasized that Hamas would not abandon its positions before, during, or after the conflict and would reject any external interference in the administration of Gaza, he said in a speech broadcast by Al Jazeera.

The first temporary humanitarian truce between Hamas and Israel entered into force at 7:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Friday in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas and Israel reached an agreement earlier this week on a four-day cease-fire. Under the deal, Hamas would release at least 50 hostages from Gaza in exchange for some 150 Palestinian detainees held in Israel.

Israeli troops have been conducting airstrikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, in retaliation for a surprise attack staged by Hamas.

Israel said the Hamas assault killed about 1,200 people while more than 200 hostages were taken to Gaza.

At the same time, the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli strikes in Gaza has reached 14,532 so far, according to the Hamas-run media office in Gaza.