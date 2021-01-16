The Islamic Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip, welcomed on Friday Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s decrees on holding the legislative and presidential elections in Palestine.

The movement said in a press statement that “Hamas welcomes the presidential decrees that set dates for holding the legislative, presidential elections in Palestine and for the parliament of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).”

“Hamas affirms its extreme keenness to make this entitlement a success in the interest of the Palestinian people, who have the absolute right to choose their leadership and representatives,” the statement said. It added that Hamas had worked over the past months “to overcome all obstacles to reach this day.”

On Friday, Abbas issued a presidential decree that called for holding the legislative elections on May 22 and the presidential elections on July 31.