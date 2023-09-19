Hamidu Fatawu – Making A Statement For Medeama FC

Hamidu Abdul Fatawu is so happy to have the opportunity to play for the Black Stars in the last international friendly against Liberia.

For him, it was to prove that there are players in the Ghana Premier League who can play for the nation at the high level if given the chance.

“Once you are gifted to play football, you don’t fear or panic when you get the call up” he said.

Amidu who is currently based in Takwa hopes of playing in Europe which is the dream of every African footballer, but for now his goal for now is to take Medeama to conquer Africa and the Black Stars to redeem their image and become winsome again.

He has a fan base who refer to him as the Maestro.

Hamidu Abdul Fatawu is a defender.