Hampton by Hilton Opens Its First African Property in Johannesburg

Hilton’s mid-scale powerhouse, Hampton by Hilton, has officially made its African debut with the opening of its newest hotel in Johannesburg.

The Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston, located in the heart of the city’s financial and shopping district, marks not only the brand’s 150th property in the EMEA region but also its first venture onto the African continent.

The 158-room hotel, strategically situated just 1.8 kilometers from the Gautrain station, offers easy access to O.R. Tambo International Airport and a host of local attractions, including Sandton City Mall and Nelson Mandela Square. Designed to blend modern comforts with local flair, the hotel features interiors enriched with South African art that draws inspiration from the country’s diverse landscapes and wildlife, promising guests an authentic sense of place alongside the reliable service the brand is known for.

Hilton’s expansion into Africa comes at a time when the continent is increasingly recognized as a burgeoning market for international hospitality. Guy Hutchinson, president for Middle East & Africa at Hilton, emphasized that Africa presents “great development opportunities” as the company continues to diversify its portfolio. He noted that the launch of Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston is a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to South Africa—a relationship that spans nearly three decades.

Guests at the new property can expect the familiar Hampton experience, which includes a premium sleep guarantee, a complimentary hot breakfast featuring the brand’s signature waffle, and round-the-clock snack options. The hotel also offers a fully equipped fitness center, known as The Active Hub, ensuring that even while traveling, guests do not have to compromise on their routines. This array of amenities is all backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee, a promise designed to instill confidence and elevate the guest experience.

Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader Shruti Gandhi Buckley expressed her excitement about the milestone, highlighting that the property’s launch represents Hampton by Hilton’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for quality, value-driven accommodations in Africa. “We are excited to celebrate our fifth continent debut,” she said. “This property is a testament to our global appeal and growth, and we look forward to welcoming more guests as we expand our footprint on the continent.”

The new hotel is also part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program that offers members benefits like exclusive discounts, flexible payment options, and digital conveniences such as keyless room entry. With its user-friendly digital tools and an ever-growing pipeline of over 800 hotels worldwide, the program reinforces Hilton’s promise of seamless, high-quality hospitality across the globe.

The opening of Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston is more than just another property launch—it is a signal of confidence in Africa’s economic and tourism potential. As international brands continue to invest in the region, the development is expected to drive further interest from both business and leisure travelers. For a continent long seen as an emerging market, this new addition by Hampton by Hilton offers a glimpse into a future where quality, consistency, and local cultural integration go hand in hand, promising memorable experiences for all who visit.