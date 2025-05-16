Hamza Adam Defends Government’s Accountability Stance Amid NPP Criticism

Deputy Minister and Member of Parliament Hamza Adam has robustly defended the government’s commitment to accountability, dismissing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) calls for investigations as politically motivated.

Speaking to journalists, Adam emphasized that probity and accountability are central to the administration’s principles.

“We support efforts to expand accountability. That is the essence of good governance,” he stated. However, he criticized the NPP for selectively targeting issues while ignoring unresolved scandals from their own tenure, citing the Sky Train project and questionable IT contracts as examples.

Adam announced plans to file a formal petition regarding a $25 million contract awarded to a company linked to a former state agency CEO’s family, underscoring the government’s willingness to address such matters. He also rejected claims that National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi violated the Foreign Exchange Act, calling the petition against him a distraction from the NDC’s rising influence.

The deputy minister’s remarks highlight the ongoing tension between the government and opposition over transparency, with both sides accusing the other of hypocrisy.