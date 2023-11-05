Hamza Issah saves Hearts from the hands of Karela United

New sensation Hamza Issah once again rescued Hearts from a possible defeat after forcing their game against Karela United to a one all draw game at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

Karela United took the lead in the sixth minute through Owusu Boakye who rose above all to head the ball into the back of the net through a well-delivered throw in from the right side.

Accra Hearts of Oak improved their game in search of the equalizer before the break and Issah responded in the 40th minute with a majestic equalizer – his fourth on the spin in the last three games.

He rose high to nod the ball into the net from a well-taken corner kick as both sides went into the break at level pegging.

Back from the break, Karela United showed clear intent to carry the day as they dominated play and had a lions share of possession but saw their efforts thwarted by Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

The pendulum swung in the direction of Karela United after Owusu Boakye was fouled in the box following an impressive run in the 82nd minute.

The referee pointed to the spot inside 82 minutes, but the home side failed to take full advantage after Evans Adomako’s penalty kick was saved by Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Aryee.

The draw takes Hearts of Oak up to the eighth spot while Karela United lie in 14th place ahead of the other fixtures on Sunday.