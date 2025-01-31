Hanaa El Idrissi Returns with Empowering New Single “Mkamla Benniya”

Moroccan singer Hanaa El Idrissi has made a triumphant return to the music scene with her latest single, “Mkamla Benniya,” a powerful anthem of self-confidence and resilience.’

Released on her official YouTube channel and social media platforms, the song marks a bold new chapter in her artistic journey.

Shot as a visually stunning music video in Lebanon under the direction of acclaimed Lebanese filmmaker Nassib Al Ashqar, “Mkamla Benniya” showcases Hanaa’s evolution as an artist and her commitment to delivering meaningful messages through her music.

Written by Ayoub Ouzayed and composed by Radwan Al-Diri, “Mkamla Benniya” is a vibrant blend of Moroccan dialect lyrics and contemporary musical arrangements by Ashraf Bensafia. The track’s mastering was handled by Tony Haddad, ensuring a polished and professional sound. Distributed digitally by Ziya Music Label, the song is already resonating with fans across the Arab world.

In a departure from traditional themes of romance and emotion, Hanaa chose to focus on a message of empowerment and personal growth. “I wanted to present a work that honestly expresses my personality and embodies my artistic aspirations,” she explained. “This song carries a positive message, encouraging self-confidence, trust in God, and the ability to overcome life’s challenges.”

The lyrics of “Mkamla Benniya” reflect a spirit of defiance and determination, urging listeners to transform adversity into opportunities for learning and growth. The music video, filmed against the picturesque backdrop of Lebanon, complements the song’s uplifting tone with striking visuals that highlight Hanaa’s charisma and artistic vision.

Hanaa’s collaboration with Lebanese music producer Nicolas Chebli is another highlight of her current projects. Together, they are working on a series of innovative artistic endeavors, including new songs in various dialects and unique concepts. These projects aim to present Hanaa from a fresh perspective, showcasing her versatility and renewed musical direction.

Hanaa El Idrissi’s return with “Mkamla Benniya” is more than just a comeback—it’s a statement of artistic maturity and a testament to her dedication to creating music that inspires and uplifts. As she continues to explore new creative horizons, fans can look forward to more exceptional works that reflect her evolving identity as an artist. With its empowering message and captivating production, “Mkamla Benniya” is set to become a defining moment in Hanaa’s career, solidifying her place as one of Morocco’s most dynamic and influential voices in music.