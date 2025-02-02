Hand Hygiene Push Faces Funding Hurdles Amid Climate Pressures

As Ghana races to meet its 2030 hand hygiene targets, climate change and budget shortfalls threaten to derail progress.

The Hand Hygiene for All Strategy, lauded for its vision, now confronts harsh realities: erratic rainfall, inflation, and competing health priorities.

Interviews with local officials in the Ashanti Region highlight the strain. “We drilled six boreholes last year, but three are already saline due to rising sea levels,” said sanitation officer Yaw Mensah. “Families are reverting to unsafe water sources, undoing years of hygiene training.”

Climate Resilience Takes Center Stage

The strategy’s 2024 revision incorporates climate adaptation measures, including drought-resistant water systems and community-led disaster preparedness programs. In the Upper East Region, where floods routinely contaminate water supplies, WaterAid has introduced portable handwashing kits distributed through local cooperatives.

“Climate resilience isn’t optional—it’s survival,” said Felicia Addo, a climate scientist advising the initiative. “Communities need solutions that withstand shocks, not just quick fixes.”

Funding Gaps Loom Large

Despite government pledges, only 30% of the required $120 million annual budget has been secured. The World Bank and UNICEF have committed funds, but delays in disbursement are common. Meanwhile, Ghana’s debt restructuring talks with the IMF have sidelined sanitation investments, critics say.

Dr. Kofi Anokye, a public health economist, warns of cascading impacts: “Poor hygiene costs Ghana $290 million yearly in healthcare expenses and lost productivity. If funding stalls, these losses will balloon.”

Grassroots Innovators Fill the Void

In the absence of state support, grassroots initiatives are gaining traction. In Cape Coast, tech entrepreneur Esi Cole has developed a mobile app connecting donors directly to community projects. “Since 2023, we’ve funded 200 handwashing stations through micro-donations,” she said. “Every cedi counts.”

Similarly, women’s collectives in the Northern Region are producing affordable soap from neem seeds, creating jobs while addressing hygiene needs. “We sell to schools at cost and use profits to train more women,” said collective leader Fatima Iddrisu.

As the 2030 deadline approaches, advocates stress equity. “Urban slums and remote villages can’t be afterthoughts,” said WaterAid’s Dr. Zakiya. “Hand hygiene for all means leaving no one behind—regardless of geography or income.”