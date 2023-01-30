Hand On Heart Foundation Donates To Akuse Prisons

Hand on Heart Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has presented medical supplies and food items to the inmates of Akuse Prisons in the Eastern Region.

The items donated to the inmates were bags of rice, toiletries, soft drinks, sanitary pads, and hand sanitisers.

The lack of proper infirmary infrastructure, logistics, and drugs in Akuse Prisons in the Eastern Region has been hampering the delivery of quality primary healthcare to inmates.

The enclosed prison populations are most vulnerable to infectious diseases and mental health issues, which links prison healthcare to issues of public health, preventive healthcare, and hygiene.

Ghana’s Prisons Regulation 134 (1) enjoins the Prison Service to ensure that a medical officer shall if necessary attend to the Prison daily and shall see any sick prisoner at least once a day in an infirmary.

However, many prisons in Ghana do not have proper infirmaries while others lack basic drugs and logistics to deliver this responsibility efficiently.

The President and founder of the Foundation, Mr. Kirk Mensah said the numerous calls for assistance from the prison authorities triggered the need for their kind gesture.

He said, “Prisons healthcare is critical to the reformation strive hence we found it prudent to support Ghana Prisons Service with drugs and food items to boost healthcare and nutrition of the inmates.”

Receiving the items, the authorities thanked the NGO and further called on civil societies, philanthropists, and the government to come to their aid.

About Hand On Heart Foundation

Hand on Heart Foundation is a non-profit organization incorporated in Ghana by the Company Acts in the year 2013.

It is a commission mandated in helping the marginalized and stigmatized inmates by the community because of their experiences.

Hand on Heart believes the Kingdom of men is set to empower these prison inmates to rightly and properly integrate into their families and the entire society.