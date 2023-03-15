Handball Association holds training course for referees

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) has opened a five-day training course for referees and coaches from March 14-18, 2023, at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The course aimed at equipping referees and delegates to promote the development of the sport in the country, has so far attracted 30 young men and women.

The programme was being organised in collaboration Confederation of African Handball (CAHB), with Mr. Charles W. Mensah (Ghana), Mr. Daibate Mamoudou and Mrs. Diarrassouba Kadidjatou from (Cote d’Ivoire) as resource persons.

In a media briefing, Mr. Daibate Mamoudou Chairman of CHAB at the Playing Rule Commission said he was satisfied with the number of people participating in the course.

He said, “I’m here to help Ghana handball to be on top, I believe that after the training we can have Ghanaian representatives in the Executive Committee of CHAB”.

“I am satisfied with the participants because they are all young men and women, and this tells us that handball has a future in Ghana.”

He added that after the training many of the referees would be ready to officiate in any handball competitions both locally and internationally.

Mr. Seth Panwum Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) commended the association for initiating programme.

He said the importance of the exercise was not only for the benefit of the individuals, but for the development of the whole country.

He said, “Capacity building is the surest way for development, we need to continue some of these capacity building programmes in the country, because the advantage is that, we tend to own expertism.

“For instance, if we need an expert, we will not call anybody from Germany or USA to come and train us, but we will rely on our African brothers and sisters.”

He urged the participant to take the course serious as they might also be given an opportunity to travel to train countries to train people.

“I urge all the participants to pay attention to be able to benefit from the knowledge, the skills and open their minds may be in future you people will also be in other countries to train referees.” He quizzed.