The Executive Board of the Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) has inaugurated a three-member committee to oversee the elective congress of the Association scheduled for Saturday, 12th June 2021.

The three-member committee was inaugurated on Wednesday, 2nd June, at the Accra Sports Stadium by the Acting President of the Association, Mr. Nortey Dowuana with his executives present.

The three-member committee is headed by Rev. Emmanuel Nikoi, who is the Chairman of Ghana Olympic Committee’s Federations Relation Committee.

The other members include Mr. Andrew Nortey, a senior media practitioner at the Ghanaian Times media organization and Mr. Cecil Stanley Nii Teiko Tagoe of Alliance Plus Media.

The committee’s work will be guided by the constitution of HAG to address all concerns and offer advice to all stakeholders accordingly.

According to HAG, the independent electoral committee will be sitting from Thursday 3rd June, through to Tuesday, 8th June excluding the weekend.

The list of delegates and venue for the congress will be published on Friday, 4th June 2021 and a constitutionally mandated body will handle the balloting for candidates, which will take place on Monday, 7th June 2021 at the media center of the Accra sports stadium.

The HAG said all candidates or their representatives (with authority note) are expected to be seated by 9:30 am prompt. Candidates who submitted their forms via WhatsApp can participate through the same means via video call.

The mandate of the independent committee will elapse at the end of the elections.