Handball Female Goalkeeper to be honored by WISA

The Women in Sports Association (WISA) will honor female handball goalkeeper Mary Dodoo in the 2023 edition of their Awards, slated for Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium Media Center.

Miss Mary Dodoo who is the goalkeeper for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the goalkeeper for the National Under 19 team is among other 32 outstanding sports personalities to be honored at 9th Women in Sports Achievers Awards.

She caught the attention of WISA with her outstanding performance during the 2023 Zone 3 Handball Championship which was hosted by Ghana.

Miss Mary was named best player in their first game against Benin and overall best goalkeeper at the end of the tournament in the Under 19 category.

According to the President of WISA, Madam Gloria Commodore, the exploits by Miss Mary during the tournament even when she was injured and kept the post for team Ghana touched her.

“She was a delight to watch during the tournament and I believe this award will help boost the morale and encourage players in the least financed sports”, Madam Commodore added.

Madam Commodore seized the opportunity to appeal to corporate Ghana to support WISA to honor more athletes going forward.

She sent her heartwarming gratitude to Ghandour Cosmetics and National Sports Authority for their support and contribution as well as the media.

WISA has been honoring excelling Ghanaian Female Sports Personalities annually.

Source : Victoria Nana Adwoa Kwofie