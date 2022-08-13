Handbook launched to promote AfCFTA

The Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC) is set to launch a comprehensive handbook that will enhance the level of sensitization on the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The launch is slated for September 20, 2022, in Accra, the commercial capital of Africa.

Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, the Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC, made this known at a press briefing in Accra to discuss a survey report by the GITFiC titled; “Assessing the AfCFTA Among the Business Community in Ghana.”

He said: “We are glad to state that this handbook contains detailed and simplified information on the framework of the AfCFTA, and particularly delves into key topics such as the Rules of Origin and Trade Remedies, among others, as pertains in the field of international trade.”

Mr Ackom said the handbook had been reviewed by key stakeholder institutions, including the African Union under the Economic Development Department and under the auspices of Mr Albert M. Muchanga, Commissioner, Trade, Industry, Tourism and Mining.

“For the team at GITFiC, we have consistently maintained that the active sensitization and participation of all actors in the consolidated trading space will give true meaning to the AfCFTA project,” he stated.

The CEO said; “In fact, the AfCFTA ought not to be reserved for a theory-oriented class of people. A trader in Lilongwe should be able to exchange goods and services with a partner in Accra with little difficulty.

“We reiterated at our recent 6th Conference on Trade and Finance on the need for traders to be equipped and empowered with information on the AfCFTA to ensure that trade would be expanded across the board.”

Mr Ackom explained that the Report adopted a qualitative survey approach while a multi-stage sampling approach was used in collection of data, with a high sense of ethical consideration.

It said a total of 2,572 questionnaires were administered for responses and analysis and that 34 per cent of respondents had not heard about the AfCFTA while majority of respondents (18.86 per cent) gained information about the AfCFTA from the radio and television.

A high rate of 66.5 per cent of respondents indicated that the implementation of the AfCFTA would have beneficial effect on their businesses whereas over 90 per cent of respondents stated that the sensitization on the AfCFTA would be relevant to ensure that Ghana harnessed the optimal benefits under the preferences presented by the continental liberalized market, Mr Akom stated.