Hands Across the World NGO launches with a generous donation to St. Augustine’s Practice JHS

Hands Across the World, a newly established non-governmental organization dedicated to empowering African kids, youth, and girls for a brighter future, has officially launched its operations with a heartfelt gesture. The organization donated a set of chairs and tables to the students of St. Augustine’s Practice Junior High School (JHS) to improve their learning environment and enhance the quality of education.

The donation happened on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 at the school premises, and attended by the school headmistress and her assistant, the school’s compound prefect, member of the Cape coast municipal assembly and representatives of Hands Across the World NGO. The donation highlights the organization’s commitment to fostering educational opportunities and creating a positive impact in local communities.

“Education is the foundation for a brighter future, and we are proud to support schools like St. Augustine’s Practice JHS as part of our mission,” said Naphisa Ibrahim the Secretary General of Hands Across the World NGO. “This is just the beginning of our journey to empower African youths and kids through practical, meaningful initiatives.

St. Augustine’s Practice JHS has long been facing challenges with infrastructure and properly equipped educational facilities and the newly formed NGO has promised to bring change to the school int he OLA community of Cape Coast Ghana. The donated chairs and tables are the start of the relationship with both the school and NGO. The school’s headmistress Mrs. Cornwell, expressed gratitude on behalf of the staff and students, saying, “We are deeply thankful to Hands Across the World for this thoughtful donation. It’s organizations like these that remind us of the power of community and the importance of investing in education.”

Hands Across the World NGO plans to roll out more projects in the coming months, focusing on education, vocational training, youth leadership, and gender equality. This inaugural donation is a testament to the organization’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of African children and youth.