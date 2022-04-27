Hands of Gold Foundation to increase support for women and children

Hands of Gold Foundation (HOGF), a non-governmental organization (NGO), is set to increase support for vulnerable children and women in varied communities in the country.

The Foundation believes that support in the form of empowerment, financial assistance, helping build capacity of business startups and entrepreneurs, education, and skills development would improve lives of potential beneficiaries.

Mr Macclean Nortey, the Chief Executive Officer of the NGO said this on the sidelines of a health screening exercise in Accra.

“In 2022 we are focusing on women and children. We will identify less privileged children in communities, assist them with education and make sure they stay in good health,” he said.

Mr Nortey said: “We believe every child deserves the opportunity and should be educated and it is also our intentions to roll out skills training across the country and assisting startups.”

He said the intention formed part of the Foundation’s effort to provide opportunities which would enable beneficiaries to flourish and boost growth.

The CEO said the NGO valued and recognized needs of individuals with respect to their dignity, integrity and freedom of choice and focuses mostly on women and children.

Ms Esther Atubiga Atibo, the Public Relations Officer of the Foundation said more training and capacity building programmes would be rolled out this year to empower women.

“This year a lot of training and capacity building programmes will be rolled out and I entreat you to take advantage of it to empower yourselves,” she encouraged the less privileged in society.

On activities implemented to support the community, she said the Foundation since its inception had aided individuals to undergo surgical operations, MRI Scans, and embarked on medical screening and donation exercises.

“The NGO has also made itself relevant in the lives of many community members through its interactive health and outreach programmes which seek to discuss topical health issues such as hypertension, hepatitis, breast cancer and diabetes, among others,” Ms Atibo stated.

She said last year, 150 people at Fankyiniko, a suburb of Nsawam were screened in some selected illnesses. This was to raise awareness and conscientize them o these ‘silent killers.’