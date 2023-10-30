Handwashing with soap is safest way to avoid diseases – WASH Technical Specialist

WASH Technical Specialist for World Vision Ghana, Mr. Yaw Atta Arhin has called for continuous hand washing with soap as a method to prevent diseases which are mostly transmitted by the human hands.

He said it is the safest way to avoid germs and however urged the practice of daily hand washing to the prevention of all manner of diseases particularly children who are the most vulnerable.

Mr. Yaw Atta Arhin made the call during the celebration of global hand washing day organized by World Vision Ghana in partnership with 3FM 92.7 and Carex at the Nima cluster of schools in Accra under the theme “Clean Hands Are Within Reach”.

Global hand washing day is celebrated across the world and seeks to create the awareness of the habit of hand washing practices as a measure to prevent or avoid diseases through touch and handshake among others.

He said the human hand easily gets contaminated and as a result there is the tendency to transmit germs which amounts to unhealthy human growth.

According to him, the World Vision as part of its mandate have made significant commitments in water and sanitation as well as hygiene saying their works and operations form part of the drive to provide the needed resources for humanity to have a decent and a clean environment towards a healthy living.

Mr. Arhin said his outfit will continue to provide access to safe water for children and the society at large and are also working fervently to provide households, schools, health facilities among others to have access to toilets than open defecation.

Children he said are the first point of engagement because they are the future leaders thus World Vision is running the campaign at the level of school children and stated further that they have engaged the Ghana Education Service and other related institutions to scale up the importance of hand washing in schools.

He however advised wards and guardians to inculcate the hand washing into children saying it was effectively demonstrated in the era of the COVID-19 and thus called on all to continue with the practice in the absence of the pandemic.

He said close to 1,600 children die each year due to contaminated hands and pointed out that such death can be avoid if proper and adequate measures are put in place and therefore called for a collective effort to increase the awareness on the essence of hand washing.

The Occasion was used to organize WASH quiz among the respective schools as prizes were awarded to deserving winners.

Report by Ben LARYEA