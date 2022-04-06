Hanergy Global is Digital Excellence winner at maiden Africa Technovate Awards

The awards event, organised by Africa Integrated Development Communications (AIDEC) Consultancies, also saw some 14 other institutions and two individuals honoured in Silver, Gold and Platinum categories for their immense contribution to the digital transformation of Africa.

Hanergy Global’s award was in recognition of its accomplishments in professional e-Commerce solutions, digital marketing, social media and other forms of digital platform communications.

The company also stood out for its innovation and extraordinary achievements in revolutionising the digital space, adopting systems that are capable of accelerating decision-making.

Hanergy competed against Ghana Dot Com and TXTGhana in that category.

Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Hanergy Global, Prof. Dr. Hugh K. Aryee, who received the award on behalf of the company said the company sees the Technovate Award as a welcoming recognition and also “a big challenge to us as a young company to pursue excellence in what we do.”

“This is just the beginning of new things to come as we intend to introduce new innovative high-tech products to our global customers soon,” he added.

Hanergy Global Ghana is a member of Hanergy Global, which has business operations USA, UK, Australia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and focuses mainly on oil & gas, energy, global logistics, shipping, warehousing/storage, merchandising and e-Commerce.

The company promotes and sells its own branded digital, computing and electronic gadgets and products, working with affiliate partners and manufacturers all over the world.

Prof. Aryee told Techgh24 that “Our slogan is ‘Drive the Energy, Connect the World’” saying that the company works with it partners to deliver the right solutions to its clients, using social media as key channel for marketing and branding.

ULTRA Energy

According to him, Hanergy Global has introduced several innovative products into the Ghanaian market, key among them being Ultra Energy, which is the world’s first electrical current optimisation and energy saving device without voltage reduction.

“ULTRA energy guarantees at least 17% energy savings when installed. ULTRA’s compact size and simple design allows it to be installed parallel to an electrical system in under one hour. ULTRA helps to lower CO2 emissions by lowering energy consumption,” he said.

Prof. Aryee said Ultra’s patented technology increases electrical efficiency, while decreasing overall energy consumption, adding that the device has been authenticated by the Energy Commission of Ghana and approved by Ghana Standards Authority and other regulated as safe for use in Ghana.

Solar and alternative energy

Hanergy Global also installs solar energy products, and are in a number of venture partnership with several other leading multinational firms to introduce other alternative energy sources into the Ghanaian market.

Prof. Aryee said the company is currently pursuing some funding prospects to diversify its product portfolio into several units to serve its clientele in Ghana and across WestAfrica.

E-Commerce

Hanergy also runs an e-commerce platform called HanSHOP, which is an online marketplace backed by a huge showroom in Tema. It sells mostly its own branded products and runs a fast delivery service in Ghana and across its footprints.

“We have partnered global leaders in courier services for an effective and timely worldwide delivery of products purchased from us,” the Hanergy Global COO said.