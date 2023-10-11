Hangzhou Asian Games opening new, inspiring chapter for China’s sports undertaking

Since the start of the Hangzhou Asian Games, athletes from various countries have been competing fiercely and striving for excellence, showcasing the power of sports and the charm of athletics. Watching the exciting Asian Games has become a new option for the Chinese people to spend their Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday.

The Chinese delegation debuted on the stage of the Asian Games in Tehran, Iran in 1974. Since then, Chinese athletes have constantly achieved outstanding results and broken records at the event.

From the Beijing Asian Games in 1990 to the Guangzhou Asian Games in 2010, and now the Hangzhou Asian Games, the event has partnered with China three times, witnessing the development of China’s economy and society.

Hosting the Asian Games has not only accelerated the growth of China’s sports industry and facilitated urban transformation, but also prompted reflection on the deeper meaning behind organizing major sporting events.

China has continuously shown its competitiveness and strength during major international sporting events such as the Asian Games and the Olympic Games. Over the past half-century, the journey of the Chinese delegation in the Asian Games reflected the country’s relentless efforts in the realm of sports.

In terms of promoting nationwide fitness activities, hosting high-level sporting events has ignited a sports frenzy and further fueled people’s enthusiasm for participating in sports activities. During this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, many people have plans to watch the Asian Games and engage in physical exercise. The enthusiasm generated by the Asian Games has injected new vitality into the development of nationwide fitness and the sports industry.

From the initial preparation stage, the Hangzhou Asian Games has been aiming to benefit the people. Through measures such as opening Asian Games venues to the public, utilizing idle urban spaces, and organizing mass sports events, the public has been better motivated to participate in sports activities.

The sports ecosystem is becoming increasingly robust, allowing more people to transition from being spectators to active participants, thus strengthening the connection between the Asian Games and the general public.

Sports bring vibrancy to people’s lives, and China’s third time hosting the Asian Games is opening a new and inspiring chapter for the country’s sports undertaking.