Hannah Tetteh Congratulates Younger Sister Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui on Re-election as MP for Awutu Senya West

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Hannah Tetteh, has expressed her heartfelt congratulations to her younger sister, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, following her re-election as the constituency’s Member of Parliament.

Tetteh-Agbotui, who contested the seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), triumphed over her rival Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency, in a closely fought race.

In a tweet shared on December 9, Tetteh, who previously served as Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, thanked the people of Awutu Senya West for their continued trust and support. She praised the efforts of party executives, supporters, and voters who contributed to the victory. “Good morning, Ghana! Thank you, Awutu Senya West Constituency, for re-electing my younger sister, Honourable Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, as our Member of Parliament,” she wrote. “This was a tough fight, and to all our Constituency Executives, Branch Executives, party supporters who put their heart and soul into this campaign, and the people of our constituency who went out to vote on Saturday, on behalf of all of my sisters and I (Hanna, Gizella, Christina, and Gabriella) we thank you so very much for campaigning with us, and for all your efforts.”

Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui secured 33,995 votes, surpassing Arhin, who garnered 26,937 votes. This victory marks her second term as MP after initially winning the seat in 2020.

In response to the defeat, Eugene Arhin offered his congratulations to Gizella and called for unity and continued focus on the development of the constituency. “I have just called Hon. Gizella Agbotui Tetteh to congratulate her on her re-election as MP for Awutu Senya West. Whilst the outcome is not what I hoped for, the people of Awutu Senya West have spoken,” he posted on Facebook. “This is not the end of our journey—it’s simply a new chapter. Let us remain united, hopeful, and committed to making a difference in Awutu Senya West.”

Hannah Tetteh, who served as MP for Awutu Senya West during the 2000 and 2012 terms, stepped away from active politics following her tenure but has continued to remain a prominent figure in Ghanaian public life.