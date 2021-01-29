dpa/GNA – Vietnam’s health ministry confirmed the city of Hanoi’s first coronavirus case in six months on Friday, a day after the nation registered its biggest daily increase in cases since the pandemic began.

An entire apartment block in Hanoi has been locked down after health officials confirmed the positive test result, according to local media reports.

Vietnam’s latest outbreak has now grown to 100 new cases, including 84 in Hai Duong province, 13 at Van Don International Airport, and one each in Hanoi, Hai Phong and Bac Ninh province.

The cases in Hai Duong were found in a factory that employs thousands. The area surrounding the factory has been locked down, while 3,000 people linked to the hotspot are being tested for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Vietnam’s Health Ministry confirmed that a woman who recently worked in Hai Duong province had tested positive for a more contagious strain of the virus from Britain Covid-19 after arriving in Japan.

Vu Duc Dam, the head of the country’s coronavirus response task force, was quoted by Vietnam Television (VTV) on Thursday as saying that Vietnam should be prepared for a worst-case scenario of 30,000 coronavirus cases.

The positive test results come at a tricky time in the South-East Asian country, which is currently conducting its 13th National Congress, an event that sees the Communist Party pick new leaders and set policy for the next five years.

The outbreak also arrives just weeks before Lunar New Year, when many Vietnamese travel across the country for indoor family gatherings.

To date, Vietnam has recorded just 1,651 cases, along with 35 deaths.