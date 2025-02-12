Hanson-Nortey: Ghana Already Has the Tools to Fight Corruption

Yves Hanson-Nortey, the former Tema Central MP, has expressed strong confidence in Ghana’s current anti-corruption apparatus, arguing that the nation possesses ample mechanisms to tackle corruption without resorting to creating new institutions.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, Hanson-Nortey pointed to bodies such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office, the Criminal Investigations Department, and the National Intelligence Bureau as effective tools that, if properly deployed, can curb the scourge of corruption.

In his remarks, Hanson-Nortey underscored his support for any initiative that fights corruption as long as it operates within the legal framework. His comments resonate with a broader critique of the cost of politics in Ghana, where political parties often resort to questionable means to fund expensive campaigns. He highlighted a recurring trend in the lead-up to elections—instances of galamsey, fertilizer smuggling, and gold smuggling—that underscore the lengths to which parties will go to secure financial resources.

Adding a forward-looking perspective, Hanson-Nortey called for the introduction of a Political Party Funding Act designed to inject transparency into the financial operations of political parties. By establishing clearer guidelines and tracing funding sources, such legislation could potentially limit the shadowy channels through which political money flows and ensure that corruption does not siphon off resources meant for the public good.

What is particularly striking about his stance is the assertion that Ghana does not necessarily need new anti-corruption initiatives, such as the recently established Office of the Special Prosecutor, to achieve accountability. According to Hanson-Nortey, the essential tools are already in place; the focus should instead be on better utilizing these existing resources to recover stolen state funds and channel them back to benefit the people.

Critics, however, may argue that while the institutions exist on paper, their effectiveness is often hampered by systemic challenges and a lack of political will. Yet, Hanson-Nortey’s comments offer a counterpoint to those who advocate for the creation of additional bodies. His position reflects a belief that improving the efficacy and transparency of current mechanisms, rather than multiplying them, is the key to meaningful progress in the fight against corruption.

Ultimately, the former MP’s call for action centers on one critical outcome: ensuring that any gains from anti-corruption measures directly benefit Ghanaians. As the debate over how best to address corruption continues, his perspective reminds policymakers that the ultimate goal should be the recovery and reinvestment of public resources, a mandate that resonates deeply with citizens tired of the continual loss of national wealth to corrupt practices.