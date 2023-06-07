An account of happenings in Sudan soon after the war between the armed forces and the RSF has revealed series of human right violations, continuous killings, as the rebel militia is believed to be involved in Rebel violations against hospitals and turning them into military barracks.

They are also occupying citizens’ by force of arms and violating them, and publishing pictures on social media platforms, the forcible detention of unarmed civilians and retired officers, burring and destroying churches have become the order of day.

Since the outbreak of the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April, the rebel militia has been practicing its repeated violations, violating all service facilities, killing and terrorizing unarmed civilians, and occupying their homes by force of arms, in full view of the international community, in clear and blatant violation of international and humanitarian law.

