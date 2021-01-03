‘Aviation This Week’, first edition of the year 2021, summaries aviation news between December 28, 2020 and January 2, 2021 which are of relevance to Ghana’s aviation public.

Catherine Wesley Gets Additional Responsibility

Ghana’s Country Manager for Emirates, Catherine Wesley effective January 1, 2021 assumed an oversight role for commercial operations in Ivory Coast as part of Emirates’ operational network. The new role adds up to her current responsibility as the Country Manager for Ghana.

The decision to give Cathy the additional role is in line with Emirates’ decision to strengthen its commercial team with key management movement across key markets in the Far East, West Asia and Africa.

EgyptAir Offering Passengers 25% Discount

EgyptAir is offering passengers a 25% discount on all tickets purchased to/from Washington DC. This offer runs from now till January 15, 2021 and valid for travels until March 31, 2021.

Qatar Airways Increases Cargo Fleet

Qatar has increased its fleet of freighters through the acquisition of three new Boeing 777 on January 1, 2021. This additional freighters will operate on long haul routes and charters services particularly through the movement of temperature sensitive and time bound goods. The airline now has a total fleet of 30 freighters which are expected to enhance global trade and the movement of COVID-19 vaccines.

Travelling to Canada? Read The Below

International passengers travelling to Canada will soon be required to produce a negative COVID-19 result before entering the country. According to the Canadian authorities who did not state when the new policy will take effect, the test must be a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test done within 72hours. The negative test result according to the government will not be an alternative for the mandatory 14 days quarantine for arriving passengers.

Emirates Introduces Premium Economy Cabin on its New Airbus A380

As an airline committed to the provision of higher quality services, Emirates has introduced a new Premium Economy Cabin on its new Airbus A380 delivered days ago. The new cabin seats 56 in a 2-4-2 layout.

Per a description by the airline, each premium economy seat is 19.5 inches wide, has 13.3” screen, and reclines 8 inches into a comfortable cradle position with ample room to stretch out. Covered in cream-coloured anti-stain leather with stitching details and a wood panel finishing similar to Business Class, each seat is designed to provide optimal comfort and support with 6-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and foot rests.

In giving customers a feel of this cabin, the airline will be operating the Premium Economy on complimentary basis on some operational routes.

Ghanaians Now Require a Transit Visa to Fly KLM, Air France to UK

Following, the United Kingdom’s (UK) exit from the European Union, KLM-Air France has served notice to Ghanaians and some other foreign nationals to acquire an Airport Transit Visa in order to use the Netherlands or France as a transit hub.

The new rule makes some specific exemptions for persons with valid residence permit/visa from the US, Canada, Japan, or any European country. However, it is advisable for travelers to clear all doubts with the airline before booking flights.

