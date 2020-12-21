As airlines get busy to accommodate a possible increment in passenger numbers ahead of the Christmas festivities, the sixth edition of ‘Aviation This Week’ features some topical aviation related news summarized from December 13- 19, 2020 which may interest aviation news readers and travelers in Ghana.

Kotoka International Airport Undergoes Phase III Disinfection Exercise

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) in collaboration with the Vector Control Services of Zoomlion Ghana Limited have undertaken a third phase disinfection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport. The exercise saw the disinfection of the restrooms, departure and arrival halls, among others at the Terminal 1 and 2 on midnight of December 14, 2020. Terminal 3 had its turn also on December 16, 2020. The exercise was in line with the government’s effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 particularly at the country’s points of entry.

IATA to Roll Out Mobile Application Travel Pass

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will soon roll out its mobile application ‘Travel Pass’ in the first quarter of 2021 to enable travelers manage their travels to conform with COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements of governments in various countries as they travel around. The ‘IATA Travel Pass’ will but not limited to, help travelers store verifiable vaccination or test results and decide how to share them with airlines. For airlines, it will also help the quick verification of a traveler’s eligibility into another country.

With travelers now appreciating the need for contactless airport services, IATA believes this mobile application which will be made available for Android and IOS users will help enhance Biosafety and convenience.

South African Airways Hopeful of Relaunching in 2021

South African Airways is expected to relaunch operations in 2021 after the appointment of a six-member board from diverse business backgrounds to oversee the restructuring of the airline. The announcement, which was made by the Department of Public Enterprises says it was hopeful the new airline would be run in a professional and sustainable manner.

South African Airways which used to operate direct flights from Accra to Johannesburg and Washington DC suspended operations due to financial and business operation challenges.

‘Santa Qatar’ promises passengers surprises during travels

Starting December 19 – 26, 2020, Qatar Airways promises to offer its passengers travelling to and from its destinations in the US, Europe, New Zealand, Australia and some select destinations in Asia and Africa Christmas presents. Business class passengers will be entitled to a welcome drink onboard as well as a bespoke holiday menu card. The Economy and Premium Classes will also be presented with a delightful seasonal menu and quiet reminders of the holiday season, among others respectively.

Africa Development Bank (AfDB) calls for visa openness

Following the release of the 2020 Africa Visa Openness Index, the Vice President of the AfDB, Dr. Khaled Sherif has called on African countries to do more in liberalizing their visa regimes to promote trade and tourism among Africans. The report shows that 54% of the African continent are accessible to Africans. Seychelles, Benin and The Gambia ranked first while Ghana ranked fifth as countries that highly support the free movement of people.

Africa World Airlines introduces Win Africa Fly Africa Competition

Africa World Airlines following the issuance of its 9th FLYafrica Magazine has introduced the ‘Win Africa Fly Africa Competition’ where a lucky winner will be credited with ‘a night-for-two offer’ at the La Villa Boutique Hotel, Accra.

For a person to be selected as a winner, he or she must send a picture of him or herself holding the FLYafrica 9 Magazine on a flight and email that together with answers to the following question: 1) what is the name of Sai Wine Café’s homegrown red wine made with cocoa and hibiscus? 2) The Farmington Hotel in Liberia is just moments from which airport? 3) What is the nickname and snapchat handle of TV host and fashionista Haillie Sumney?

The closing date for submission of entries is February 21, 2021.

Emirates is 2020’s Best Airline

For its resilience, agility and innovation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirates has been adjudged as the best airline for the year 2020 by the Aviation Business Awards. The award scheme was to reward airlines, individuals and organizations operating in the Middle East aviation sector.

British Airways Banned from Hong Kong Temporarily

British Airways customers who intend to fly into Hong Kong will have to do with other airline options as the airline has been temporarily banned from flying into Hong Kong until December 25, 2020. The ban, according to reports was imposed on the airline after it transported some passengers into the city with positive COVID-19 cases. The ban so far does not affect cargo operations in and out of the city, as well as commercial flights from Hong Kong.

The case of 10 stolen iPhones at KIA and Airport Company’s Response

Reports in the media this week had it that a security officer with Aviance Ghana Limited had been nabbed for allegedly stealing ten pieces of iPhone 8. Per a leaked video, the security officer was found to have concealed the phones in his pocket, shoe and socks. However, reacting to the incident, the Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited says the individual involved has been handed over to the police for interrogation and appropriate action.

Author:

Mark Ofosu || Aviation Geek || [email protected]