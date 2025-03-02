Happy FM Celebrates Two Decades of Valentine Mass Weddings, Strengthening Community Ties

Accra-based Happy 98.9 FM commemorated the 20th anniversary of its flagship Valentine Mass Wedding initiative on February 14, reaffirming its commitment to fostering family values and social cohesion through a unique blend of romance and community investment.

Since its inception in 2004, the program has united over 800 couples in marriage, offering free wedding packages to couples who undergo rigorous premarital counseling. This year’s ceremony at Dansoman’s Bethel Baptist Church saw nine couples exchange vows, capping weeks of guidance led by Reverend Gabriel Sekyi-Yorke and a team of counselors.

The initiative, described by Happy FM’s parent company, Global Media Alliance (GMA), as a “cornerstone of community service,” goes beyond the spectacle of a single day. Ernest Boateng, GMA’s CEO, stressed the emphasis on lasting unions: “Marriage isn’t about the wedding—it’s a lifelong journey. Counseling equips couples to navigate challenges together,” he noted during the anniversary event. Participants paid a nominal fee of GH₵1,000 for a comprehensive package covering attire, venue, photography, legal registration, and even a honeymoon stay—a fraction of the typical cost for such services in Ghana’s increasingly expensive wedding industry.

Dignitaries, including former Ambassador Edward Boateng and Ghana Armwrestling Director Charles Osei Asibey, joined families and sponsors like Blue Jeans Energy Drink and Erata Hotel to celebrate the milestone. Long-term partners received citations for their two-decade support, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the program’s endurance.

Happy FM’s initiative taps into a broader cultural narrative in Ghana, where marriage remains a revered institution but economic barriers often delay or deter unions. By subsidizing weddings, the station addresses both financial constraints and societal pressures, particularly for low-income couples. However, the program’s deeper value lies in its premarital counseling—a proactive measure against Ghana’s rising divorce rates, which climbed to 12% in 2023, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

Critics argue such mass events risk reducing matrimony to a publicity stunt. Yet proponents counter that the initiative’s longevity—20 years and counting—reflects its alignment with community needs. In a country where traditional family structures are evolving, Happy FM’s blend of tradition and modernity offers a template for socially responsible media.

As Ghana grapples with youth urbanization and shifting social dynamics, programs like this highlight media’s potential to bridge gaps between commerce and community. For Happy FM, the Valentine weddings aren’t just about love—they’re a strategic investment in brand loyalty and cultural relevance, proving that radio’s role in Africa extends far beyond airwaves.