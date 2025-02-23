Happy Independence Day Ghana

On Independence Day

We are all from Ghana today

And we will all stand so tall

And so proud celebrating

Our special day and we’ll

Remember our loved

Ones who have sadly

Passed away fighting for

Our Independence and there

Inside our hearts every day and

We’ll never forget them and

United we stand our voices clear

And strong and proud and we

Are all from Ghana

And our beloved Ghana

A land of beauty and wonders

Where sun kissed beaches meet azure seas

And gentle breezes rustle the palm trees

Our future is free and a price

Our ancestors paid

And our little children will wave

The Ghanaian flags high in the air

And we all feel a sense of pride and joy

From Accra to Kumasi and to Tamale

And the freedom we all get to share

And a new generation has begun and

Together we embrace each other with a

Smile on our faces and holding

Each other in our warm brotherly embrace

United as one loving country Ghana

And our nation’s future is bright and clear

And our beloved Ghana is

So beautiful and so peaceful

And full of love

So on this day of freedom

We all stand together without fear

And our country Ghana we hold

Deep inside our hearts

And we’ll sing and dance

Having some romance

And we’ll stop and pray for

Everyone on our special

Independence day so

God bless you all and

Happy independence day to

Everyone who’s from our beloved

Ghana today.

David P Carroll.