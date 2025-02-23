Happy Independence Day Ghana

On Independence Day
We are all from Ghana today
And we will all stand so tall
And so proud celebrating
Our special day and we’ll
Remember our loved
Ones who have sadly
Passed away fighting for
Our Independence and there
Inside our hearts every day and
We’ll never forget them and
United we stand our voices clear
And strong and proud and we
Are all from Ghana
And our beloved Ghana
A land of beauty and wonders
Where sun kissed beaches meet azure seas
And gentle breezes rustle the palm trees
Our future is free and a price
Our ancestors paid
And our little children will wave
The Ghanaian flags high in the air
And we all feel a sense of pride and joy
From Accra to Kumasi and to Tamale
And the freedom we all get to share
And a new generation has begun and
Together we embrace each other with a
Smile on our faces and holding
Each other in our warm brotherly embrace
United as one loving country Ghana
And our nation’s future is bright and clear
And our beloved Ghana is
So beautiful and so peaceful
And full of love
So on this day of freedom
We all stand together without fear
And our country Ghana we hold
Deep inside our hearts
And we’ll sing and dance
Having some romance
And we’ll stop and pray for
Everyone on our special
Independence day so
God bless you all and
Happy independence day to
Everyone who’s from our beloved
Ghana today.
David P Carroll.
