Happy Saint Patrick’s Day

It’s Saint Patrick’s Day and

Everyone is Irish today

So let’s have some fun

And we’ll sing and dance

And drink some Guinness

On our special day it’s

Saint Patrick’s day and

We’ll celebrate a three leaf

Called SHAMROCK

And the sun is shining so

Brightly and there’s a

Magical rainbow

Over the green hills

Of County Wicklow today and

Irish music fills the air

And all the little leprechauns

Are dancing and jumping in the air

And this festival is known

World wide so

May the love and luck

Of the Irish be

With you all on this very special day

So have a happy and peaceful

Saint Patrick’s day.

David P Carroll.