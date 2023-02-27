Happy Saint Patrick’s Day

By
News Ghana
-
0

It’s Saint Patrick’s Day and
Everyone is Irish today
So let’s have some fun

And we’ll sing and dance
And drink some Guinness
On our special day it’s
Saint Patrick’s day and
We’ll celebrate a three leaf
Called SHAMROCK

And the sun is shining so
Brightly and there’s a
Magical rainbow
Over the green hills
Of County Wicklow today and

Irish music fills the air
And all the little leprechauns
Are dancing and jumping in the air

And this festival is known
World wide so

May the love and luck
Of the Irish be
With you all on this very special day
So have a happy and peaceful
Saint Patrick’s day.

David P Carroll.

