Harbin is ready for 9th Asian Winter Games

By Ji Fang, Zhu Dawei,

In less than 30 days, the 9th Asian Winter Games will kick off in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. Athletes from across Asia will come together in the “city of ice” to pursue their dreams and show their passion for winter sports.

It is the third time for China to stage the regional games, following the 1996 Harbin Asian Winter Games and the 2007 Changchun Asian Winter Games. It is also another major comprehensive international winter sports event held by China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Following the principle of green, inclusive, open, and clean development, the organizing committee has been working to make the Games streamlined, safe and splendid, so as to deliver a great event that is distinctly Chinese, uniquely Asian and spectacular,” said Han Shengjian, vice president of the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 Organizing Committee and vice governor of Heilongjiang province.

To ensure efficient and effective preparations, the Executive Committee of the 9th Asian Winter Games has developed a comprehensive plan that involves over 1,000 major tasks to fulfill more than 100 key objectives across over 10 different areas.

The alpine skiing test event has been concluded on the snow-covered Guokui Mountain (Helmet-shaped Mountain) in the Yabuli competition area, the snow sports area of the Games. The athletes roamed freely on the slope, while staff members worked tirelessly beyond the ski trails to ensure that everything runs smoothly during the Games.

With less than a month to go until the Games, Harbin has initiated a specific mechanism to work for the final phase of preparation. For instance, Harbin has planned 14 test events to evaluate the operation of the venues, equipment and facilities, local support, and command and coordination, all in an effort to ensure smooth competition.

Besides, the city has set up a specific command system to provide strong support for the organization of the event. As the event’s preparations have entered the final stretch, the city has made detailed planning in arrival and departure services, medical support, transportation, information technology (IT) services, and other important areas.

100 percent green electricity supply

It is reported that for the first time in the history of the Asian Winter Games, the competition venues and supporting facilities will all be powered by green electricity during renovation, construction, and the test and official events.

The Heilongjiang Ice Training Center, which will host the speed skating event for the upcoming Games, is the first indoor skating arena in Heilongjiang province. After renovation and upgrading, it has taken on a new look.

“Last year, we upgraded the refrigeration system, electronic display screens, the internet system, and even equipped the venue with electric ice resurfacers, to boost the venue’s operational capabilities and energy conservation,” said Xing Jun, facility operation manager of the Heilongjiang Ice Training Center.

Driving urban development

As planned, the venues of the Harbin Asian Winter Games have all been renovated based on existing resources without major demolitions and reconstructions, meeting the event’s requirements while allowing for future use after the Games are concluded.

“After the Games, all venues will be open to the public to support urban development and meet the requirements of citizens,” said Wang Hesheng, mayor of Harbin.

Harbin’s urban advancement has also been driven by the games’ preparations, which involve upgrading venues, regulating traffic, renovating urban areas, and event organization. According to statistics, over 10.44 million square meters of old residential areas have been renovated in the city, and more than 4,000 kilometers of water, electricity, gas, and heating pipelines have been updated and renovated.

The city has also improved the environment around competition venues and along the Songhua River, continuously enhancing residents’ sense of fulfillment and happiness.

As one of China’s most popular winter travel destinations, Harbin has continued to work on ice and snow tourism. In just 15 days after the opening of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world’s largest ice-and-snow theme park, the city has seen a 21.3 percent increase in tourist arrivals compared to the previous year.

Many iconic events, such as the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, Ice Collecting Festival, and Yabuli Ski Festival have also started in the city. Besides, the city has launched 10 winter tourism routes centered on the Games, which are highly favored by tourists.

Taking the opportunity of the Asian Winter Games, Heilongjiang has further enriched its tourism offerings, improved public service facilities, and enhanced the tourism environment.

Enhancing people-to-people exchanges among Asian countries

The “circle of friends” of the Asian Winter Games continues to expand. According to Li Guang, director of the Sports Competition Department and deputy commander of the Competition Command Center for the Games, a total of 1,275 athletes from 34 countries and regions in Asia have registered to participate in the Games, with the numbers of participating delegations and athletes expected to reach a record high. Cambodia and Saudi Arabia have registered for the first time.

The Asian Winter Games has also become an important platform for exchanges and mutual learning among Asian civilizations. As the event coincides with the Spring Festival, the organizing committee has prepared a colorful cultural “feast” for all delegations.

“We will host activities such as Chinese intangible cultural heritage shows, ice acrobatics, and traditional Chinese opera parades to help our audience better understand fine traditional Chinese culture, and strengthen our exchanges and friendship,” said Han.

“Harbin is a city renowned for its enchanting winter landscape, characterized by a captivating atmosphere of ice and snow. I look forward to experiencing the grandeur of the Asian Winter Games on site,” said Kim Jae-yeol, president of the International Skating Union.

China has demonstrated its exceptional capability to host events time and again, and the Asian Winter Games is bound to be a complete success, Kim added.