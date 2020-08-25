The Harbour City Mass Choir (HCMC), has launched its new single titled ‘In Christ Alone’ to spread hope during this pandemic period.

The single, which is a popular Christian song, originally written by Stuart Townend and performed by Keith Getty of Integrity Music in 2001, is already known internationally to have been of immense blessing to many.

An official statement issued by Naa Ode Okai, a member of the Administrative Team of HCMC and copied the GNA, quoted Mr David Osabutey, the Project Manager, saying, “The reason for choosing this song is basically to preach faith and hope.”

He said: “The whole project is unique because of the choice of song – In Christ Alone- is a special song which reminds us about our total dependence on God and his Son Jesus Christ.”

“Another unique thing is that the project, which took three and a half months to complete, was executed via online recordings by members of the Choir from various locations across the globe.”

Mr Angelo Dadzie, the Head of the Administration & Finance Team, said the project was grounded Acts 4:12, which states that “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.”

“This scripture clearly states that our salvation is found in Christ alone, hence, the foundation of our project.”

He said the song, which was launched on August 23; the same day the Choir was inaugurated 21 years ago, was significant in showing the power of God at work through the Choir in delivering on its mandate of impacting the youth and many lives 20 years after its inception.

The “In Christ Alone” project, which was produced by the HCMC 20th Anniversary Transition Team was initiated by the Head of the Music & Technical Team of the Choir. Thereafter collated, converted and arranged by Nick Records and then mixed and mastered by Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Music.

Roger Quarshie of RoCept managed the Graphic Designs while Samuel Annor of K-Qube Studios handled the video editing. The demo and overdubs were recorded at Virtue Studios (NOM) in Tema. “……once upon a pandemic……. a song re-emerges from a lockdown……..so the elect affirmed their faith in Jesus Christ by embarking on a project dubbed In Christ Alone”.

The HCMC is a very dynamic inter-denominational Choir based in Tema with a clear purpose of impacting the youth through contemporary gospel music, school outreach programmes, music ministry workshops and peer counselling.