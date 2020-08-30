The Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, 28th August 2020 was the venue for the 7th Global Leadership Service To Humanity Awards where a number of distinguished personalities were honoured in various categories with the Order of the Star Awards.

Hon. S, K, Boafo, a politician, legal practitioner and board chairman of the Minerals Commission and Archbishop Prof. Dr, Asafo Adjei, a medical practitioner received the highest Gold Star award.

According to the Ambassador of GPE, Dr Kwame O. Foudjour, the programme is to remember former Unired Nations Secretary, Dr, Kofi Annan and take inspiration from his leadership and diplomacy. He said the honour is a call for action to help humanity.

The successful recipients came from politics, traditional leaders, business, financial institutions, religion, education, energy, mining, health, media, sports, entertainment and other sectors.

The Iran Ambassador in Ghana chaired the function which saw the Army Band in attendance.

The Daughters of Glorious Jesus, D Black and Michael Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie were among the award winners.

Many entertainment fans congratulations Sarkodie on his UN Kofi Annan Global Excellence In Leadership Award and new role as an Ambassador to inspire the youth.

The Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie was honoured with the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity award.

In a Facebook post, he paid tribute to Kofi Annan for his strong leadership skills and said his legacy still was alive.

“A great honor to receive the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity award … RIP To a great son of the Land Mr. Kofi Annan … Your legacy is still alive,” he wrote.

It was a great honor for him to receive the award because we make him a major item to do more in that space. This is a reason to push more beyond limits. Please scroll down for some photos. Thank you.

“To God be the glory. For the second time I have received an Award from the United Nation’s Global Public Excellence of the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity Award. For God and Country. Amen”. said Gloria Nak Commodore Snr aka Mama G, President of Women In Sports Association of Ghana (WISA).

“Yours Truly honored for the second time by the United Nations…7th Global Leadership Service To Humanity Award 2020 at Alisa Hotel in Accra” said GOC and GBA Communications Director, Sammy Heywood Okine aka General One.

“Last night I received the UN Kofi Annan Excellence Award for my exploits in the sports sector over the years. Congrats to my brother Sarkodie, DJ Black and Daughters of Glorious Jesus for receiving corresponding awards in the arts and entertainment industry. Thanks to the organizers and you who have made me an item in your space and kept me relevant all these years. I will keep working hard and when there’s feedback please carry it across. That strengthens me. Thank God for life talent and you who make up my big picture” said Nat Attoh of Joy Sports.

Host of Nhyira FM’s ‘Obra’ show Eleanor Effe Amanor was also honoured with the Kofi Annan Blueprint prize.

Mrs Effe, popularly known as Mama 1, was awarded for her long service in the media as an agent of change.

The main criterion for selection for the award was based on efforts towards the attainment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She was praised for her contribution towards development using his voice and personality.

The Global Legacy summit which is in honour of the late UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, was to recognises media achievements on nation-building, excellence, global score for inter-country governance and sustainable leadership.

In an interview she said, “This award means a lot to me, it means I have a story to tell.

“I was touched when the director who handed me the award said he has been monitoring me for a long time. I am moved to do more for the less-privileged and continue to serve as voice for the voiceless because I know people are watching and they appreciate what I do.”

Cynthia Akwele Lamptey of the Ghana National Fire Service said the award will make her work harder in her office and community.

By Sammy Heywood Okine and Naa Amerley Commey