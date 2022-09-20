Hardi Yakubu calls on Africa to unite against GMO food imperialism

Interim Coordinator of Africans Rising and member of Economic Fighters League, Mr. Hardi Yakubu has charged Africans to unite and strategise against the infiltration of African food systems by Genetically Modified Organisms.

Mr. Hardi made this remark at the Agroecology Conference underway in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The aim of the conference is to promote the use of Agroecology in Africa’s adaptation and mitigation against climate change. The conference is convened by the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa in collaboration with Consortium on Climate Change Ethiopia to adopt a common position as the continent plans to participate in the COP27.

Speaking on the subject of GMOs, Mr. Hardi stated that the push on GMOs by foreign multinational companies is part of the agenda of neo-colonialism. “After our lands, natural resources, they now want to control our food. This is an existential danger and if we don’t take care, very soon after taking control of our seeds, they will have our very survival under their thumb”, Mr. Yakubu said.