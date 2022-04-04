Hardwork Will Guarantee Tangible Future Rewards – Afenyo-Markin To UEW TESCON

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has admonished members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the ruling New Patriotic Party to work harder for the party as that would guarantee them tangible rewards in future.

“It is your hard work today that will take you to the Promised Land tomorrow” Hon. Afenyo-Markin advised them.

The Deputy Majority Leader was addressing the UEW branch of Tescon during their Homecoming and freshers’ orientation programme.

The Effutu Member of Parliament encouraged the students to be focused, work hard towards achieving their dreams, not yield to obstacles that may come their ways as perseverance is the key to success in life.

He also recounted how not giving up as a young politician has paid off in his political career. He encouraged the students to work hard for the party.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin also urged the members to continue working hard for the party to ensure that the dreaded 8-year jinx would be broken.

He made a donation of an amount of money to the Tescon executives to be used as bursaries to pay school the school fees of some hardworking members who are in need.

The programme was also attended by Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana-B), Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee), Salam Mustapha , Anthony Sackey, Central Regional Youth Organiser and several other personalities.