Hardworking teachers in Keta awarded

The Keta Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has awarded some hardworking basic school teachers within the Municipality for their dedication to quality education.

The event was also aimed at setting a good precedence for others to emulate in order to promote good learning and teaching outcomes.

Mr Gerhard Kwasi Avudzivi, the Keta Municipal Education Director, addressing the teachers, said teachers played great roles in inculcating good behaviours into children as well as members in every society.

“Give teachers the maximum respect they deserve and that alone serves as a source of motivation,” he said.

He charged other teachers, who could not live up to expectation, to rise to the task or face sanctions.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, in his address, commended all teachers for their hard work and urged them to do more to improve education outcomes in the Municipality.

He advised parents to get involved in guiding students, especially during the vacation period.

“When you are on vacation, it does not mean your books too must be on vacation, keep reading and learn as that is the only way you can use for academic excellence,” he said.

Madam Comfort Mawuli Yawa Deh of Keta RC Basic school was adjudged the Municipal best KG teacher whilst Madam Rejoice Elikplim Agbakpe from Keta RC convert Girls school was awarded best among all Primary teachers within the Municipality.

Others include, Madam Cynthia Elorm Tameklo of Vodza RC Junior High School and Mr Francis Gatsey of Abor Senior High School taking the Municipal best teacher at the Junior high school and Senior high school categories respectively.

Aeneld Deegbe a teacher at Wenyagor M/A primary, was awarded as a highly deprived teacher of the year with Madam Delali Afi Ado of Norlivime RC basic been the outstanding teacher of the year.

Madam Dey Enyonam, a teacher at Keta-Dzelukope EP basic school, was also awarded and recognized for winning the National best KG teacher of the year.

The winners expressed excitement over the awards and promised to do more in promoting education in the area by working hand in hand with other colleagues.

They took home appliances and certificates of recognition.