Harmonised Standards Crucial for Intra-African Trade, Urge Business Leaders

Business leaders across Africa have identified the lack of harmonised standards as a major barrier to unlocking intra-African trade, urging swift action to align regulatory frameworks and deepen economic integration.

This call was amplified during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ghana’s Association of Industries – Women in Business Chamber (AGI-WIB) and Nigeria’s Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (WCCIMA) at a forum in Accra.

The partnership, themed “Creating a platform for sharing women’s trade experiences and exploring partnerships under AfCFTA,” aims to strengthen cross-border collaboration for women-led businesses in sectors like manufacturing, export development, and industrialisation. Dr. Grace Amey Obeng, AGI-WIB Chairperson, described the MoU as a “transformative step” for empowering female entrepreneurs under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Dr. Weyinmi Eribo, Director General of WCCIMA, highlighted the potential for joint product development, trade missions, and market expansion, stating, “Ghana and Nigeria have much to offer each other. This partnership unlocks immense trade opportunities.” However, she acknowledged persistent challenges, including limited access to trade finance, capacity gaps, and divergent product certification processes.

AGI-WIB National Secretary Dr. Maritha Osekre-Amey emphasized logistical hurdles and inconsistent standards across borders, noting, “Different approval requirements create bottlenecks. This MoU gives us a unified voice to advocate for harmonisation.” She also cited the AfCFTA’s Women’s Desk as a critical channel for addressing these issues.

Madam Faustina Nelson, a Ghana Revenue Authority Board Member, commended the initiative, linking it to broader government efforts to empower women economically. She highlighted the proposed Women’s Development Bank as a key solution to financing challenges faced by female entrepreneurs.

The agreement aligns with ongoing efforts by the AfCFTA Secretariat and the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) to eliminate Technical Barriers to Trade (TBTs). Despite progress, stakeholders stress that accelerated harmonisation of standards and improved access to finance remain pivotal to achieving the AfCFTA’s vision of a unified African market.