Harness the potentials and opportunities in cashew for economic growth and development

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tree Development Authority, Mr. William Agyapong has called for the need to assiduously develop and leverage the cashew industry since it is the leading foreign exchange earner of some countries particularly Cote D’Ivoire.

He said the production of cash have tremendously increased from 100,000 metric tonnes to over, 250000 metric tonnes in the last few years and have thus challenge stakeholders in the cashew value chain to scale up production to attract local and foreign investments.

According to him, the cashew sector must be given the needed resources and funding to enable players in the sector harness the opportunities and the potentials in the cashew market as close to 60% of the world’s global raw cashew nuts are produced Africa in Cote D’Ivoire making the said country the world top producer.

Mr. William Agyapong disclosed these to the media during the opening of the sixth council of Ministers Conference of the Consultative International Cashew Council (CICC) along the Cashew Research Dialogue, cashew fair and exhibition in Accra.

In an interesting development, Ghana has taken up the position as the Presidency of the Consultative International Cashew Council (CICC) from Cote D’Ivoire at the end of April, 2024 to April, 2025.

The CICC is an international organization that promotes and sustains the development of cashew in the world with an 11 member states and includes Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Benin, Cote D’Ivoire and Togo.

In addition, the body seeks to provide a framework for consultation and promotes the development of cashew among member states through the coordination of policies and cooperation.

The CICC will create an enabling environment for Ghana to tap into the numerous opportunities in the cashew industry as well as take advantage of emerging businesses, trade, investments among others in the cashew space.

The Deputy Ministers for the Food and Agriculture in charge of crops Mr. Yaw Frimpong Addo noted that the member countries will help Ghana to learn from experience and share information about the cashew industry and apply also international best practices.

He however, advised member states to network among each other and deliberate, discuss inovations and emerging trends and challenges to scale up cashew production to meet global demands.

Report by Ben LARYEA