Harold Adlai Agyeman holds meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister

Mr Harold Adlai Agyeman, President of the United Nations Security Council for the month of November and Permanent Representative of Ghana to the UN, has held a meeting with Madam Veronica Macamo, Foreign Minister of Mozambique.

A statement issued by the Ghana Permanent Mission to the UN and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the meeting, which took place in New York focused on Mozambique’s preparations towards assuming membership of the Council from January 2023.

Mr Agyeman used the opportunity to share Ghana’s experiences and outlined best practices that Ghana had explored since joining the Council.