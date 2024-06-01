Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong’s Generous Donation for Menstrual Hygiene

In a commendable act of community support and empowerment, Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Nkoranza South, has generously donated over 2000 sanitary pads to Senior High Schools and selected Junior Schools within the constituency.

This generous gesture was made in honor of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, underscoring her dedication to addressing menstrual hygiene challenges and supporting the education of young girls in her community.

During the donation event, Harriet highlighted the difficulties faced by young girls in accessing sanitary pads within the community. “Procuring pads locally presents challenges,” she remarked, “and it’s why I chose to commemorate this year’s occasion with sanitary pad donations, aiming to alleviate this burden for our young girls.”

Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong is a respected figure in the Nkoranza South Constituency, where she stands as the NPP candidate for the forthcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections. Her unwavering commitment to the welfare of her constituents, irrespective of political affiliations, has earned her widespread admiration in the region. Her actions underscore a profound grasp of the community’s needs and a proactive approach to addressing them.

The donation has garnered widespread appreciation from local schools and the community at large. Teachers and students alike have expressed gratitude, recognizing the positive impact this support will have on girls’ attendance and academic performance. Menstrual hygiene is a pivotal issue affecting the regular school attendance of many young girls, and Harriet’s initiative directly tackles this challenge.

In addition to her focus on menstrual hygiene, Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong has been actively involved in numerous community development initiatives. Her endeavors to enhance education, healthcare, and infrastructure in Nkoranza South reflect her holistic leadership approach and commitment to progress.

Harriet is steadfast in her resolve to bring about positive change in her constituency. Her actions and unwavering dedication to the community distinguish her as a leader genuinely concerned about those she aspires to represent. By prioritizing the needs of her constituents and tirelessly striving to enhance their well-being, she epitomizes a candidate transcending political divides in her endeavors.

The donation event concluded amidst smiles and cheers from students, who can now focus on their studies without the worry of menstrual hygiene. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong’s contribution marks a significant stride towards ensuring that every girl in Nkoranza South manages her menstrual hygiene with dignity and confidence.