Harriet Osei-Amoah provides 900 SHS girls with sanitary pads

Mrs. Harriet Osei-Amoah, a philanthropist, has presented 1,752 sanitary pads valued at GHS23,000.00 to some Senior High School (SHS) girls in Ahafo and Bono Regions.

Each of the 900 girls of the Acherensua SHS in Ahafo and the Sacred Heart SHS at Nsoatre in Bono Regions, received three pieces of the sanitary pads for their upkeep.

At a separate presentation ceremony held at Nsoatre and Acherensua, Mrs. Osei-Amoah observed that “periodic poverty and stigmatisation” among girls affected their education, saying because some girls could not buy sanitary pads, they absented themselves from school during menstruation.

She, therefore, advised parents to draw their girls closer and endeavour to provide them with basic needs to sustain their interest in schools.

“As we mark this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day, there is the need for all of us to support girls to meet some of their health demands and also help improve their personal hygiene,” she stated.

“Menstruation is normal, and we must all contribute to help break the tide of stigma against girls when they are in that period,” Mrs. Osei-Amoah stated, and appealed to the Government to do more and provide decent washrooms in schools for girls.