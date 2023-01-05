Harrison Afful joins Charlotte FC’s scouting division following a contract renewal

The 36-year-contract old’s is set to expire in 2023, but according to the rules of the agreement, the club has the option to extend it by another year.

Afful will assist Charlotte FC’s scouting division in addition to representing the team on the field, the club announced in a statement.

In a release, Charlotte FC said that defender Harrison Afful had signed a new deal that ran through 2023 with a club option for 2024.

Afful, who joined the Crown as a free agent and played in 21 league games for them in their inaugural season, will also collaborate with the Club’s scouting division on player professional development.

Harrison began his playing career at the Feyenoord Academy in Ghana and afterwards joined the illustrious Asante Kotoko of the Ghana Premier League.

The right-back spent six years at Esperance as well. While playing for the Tunisian team, he won numerous awards, including the CAF Champions League.

After signing with MLS team Columbus Crew in 2015 and playing there for six years, Harrison made his first trip to the US.

The former Ghanaian international joined Charlotte FC in December 2021 as a free agent and played a crucial role in the team’s MLS campaign the previous year.

Harrison played 84 times for the Black Stars and appeared at several AFCONs and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.