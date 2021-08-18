Harry, Meghan call for unity after Taliban takeover, Haiti quake

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, urged the world to come together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, earthquake relief efforts in Haiti and the Taliban’s takeover in Kabul.

The British royals said in a statement Tuesday that the world feels “heartbroken” and “speechless” and “scared” by everything that’s happening.

“When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not,” Harry and Meghan said in the post on their Archewell nonprofit’s website.

“And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it,” they continued. “It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.”

More than 1,400 people have died and at least 6,000 were injured in the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday, according to officials. Thousands of homes and buildings were destroyed in the country.

The Taliban overtook Afghanistan’s capital city on Sunday, with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country. Large crowds of residents have attempted to flee, creating a chaotic scene at Kabul’s international airport.

COVID-19 cases are surging due to the highly transmissible delta variant. More than 4 million people have died worldwide during the pandemic.

In their post Tuesday, Meghan and Harry asked people to support the organizations Women for Afghan Women, World Central Kitchen, Afghan Aid, Mercy Corps and Invictus.

“We recognize that many of you may feel helpless right now as you watch the state of the world spin rapidly,” Harry and Meghan said. “It can feel disorienting and defeating, but we have faith in the power of shared purpose, action, and commitment to our collective well-being.”