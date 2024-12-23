Harsh Economy Not A Guarantee For Negative Activities – Youth Warned

Ghanaian youth have been advised to desist from negative activities that are an affront to societal norms such as cybercrime and the offering of human parts for rituals to get rich.

The Associate Pastor of the Agona Swedru branch of the Christian Covenant Family Church, Pastor Agbeko Fianu, who advised a special church service to commemorate the celebration of Christmas, warned that social vices are a threat, not only to the society alone but the country at large.

His advice follows a recent incident at Gomoa Akwamu near Gomoa Afransi in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region where a 21year-old commercial motorcycle (Okada) rider was beheaded about a fortnight ago, allegedly for ritual purposes.

The assailant was later arrested by the police with the deceased’s head and is currently facing trial.

Pastor Fianu has noted that Ghana’s current harsh economic situation does not guarantee deviant behaviour that is tantamount to destroying societal values and norms.

Meanwhile, the minister in charge of the Church, Pastor Margaret Darko has urged parents, especially mothers, to inculcate in their children high moral standards built on religious principles.

According to her, parents should groom their children by ensuring their regular church attendance instead of leaving them at home under peer influence.

She hinted that the country’s future looked bleak if the situation remained unchanged – if parents cared less about their children’s social and spiritual well-being.