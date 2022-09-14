Harsh Winter Could Lead to Social Unrest in Some European Countries – IMF Chief

Several countries throughout Europe may experience social unrest if the coming winter is harsh amid an economic crisis, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

“There is certainly fear of recession in some countries, or even if it is not recession, that it would feel like recession this winter,” Georgieva said during remarks at the 2022 Michel Camdessus Lecture. “And if Mother Nature decides not to cooperate, and the winter is actually harsh, that could lead to some social unrest.”