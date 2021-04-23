The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has appointed Mr. Haruna Adamu as the Covid-19 Liaison Officer for Team Ghana at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

He explained the responsibilities of the Covid-19 Liaison Officer to Yours Truly as follows:

Ensuring everyone complies with rules, including playbook and other covid-19 countermeasures, before the departure, during their entire stay in Japan and during their departure after the games.

The Covid-19 Liaison Officer is also responsible for submitting the team’s Schedule of Activities in Japan 45 days prior to their departure to the Japanese authority, prepare the team for their Negative Covid-19 Certificates and also make sure that they have uploaded the mandatory health apps on their phones.

The Covid-19 Liaison Officer is also responsible for reporting and handling travel documentation of all the athletes and also submitting positive covid-19 cases.