Haruna Iddrisu Announces National Education Conference to Shape Ghana’s Future

Haruna Iddrisu, Ghana’s newly sworn-in Minister of Education, has revealed plans to convene a National Education Conference in the coming weeks.

The conference, he said, will bring together a broad range of stakeholders to assess the current state of education in the country and identify strategies for meaningful reforms.

“This conference will serve as a platform to critically analyze our current education system and propose solutions to address the gaps,” Iddrisu stated during his first official visit to the Ministry on January 22, 2025, following his swearing-in by President John Dramani Mahama. The event is expected to unite educators, policymakers, civil society members, and other key figures to map out a new direction for Ghana’s education system.

Iddrisu emphasized that the goal of the conference and the broader educational reforms was to ensure that education in Ghana is of high quality, accessible to all, and relevant to the needs of the modern world. “Our aim is to ensure that education in Ghana is reformed to guarantee quality and relevance at all levels,” he said, underscoring the importance of adapting the education system to better prepare Ghanaians for the challenges of the future.

A key issue Iddrisu intends to address early on in his tenure is the question of the number of beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) program. While estimates from various sources suggest that up to 5.1 million students have benefited from the program since its inception, the Minister’s own research indicates a figure closer to 3.9 million between 2017 and 2023.

“We need to validate this data to ensure clarity and accountability,” he explained. The Minister stressed the importance of establishing accurate and verified statistics, which would provide a credible foundation for future policy decisions. “Accurate data is essential for effective policy-making, and I am committed to ensuring that we rely on verified information as we move forward,” he added.

Iddrisu made it clear that his intention was not to challenge alternative figures, but to ensure that the nation can make informed decisions based on reliable data. His approach reflects a strong commitment to transparency and accountability, ensuring that future educational policies are grounded in solid evidence.

The upcoming National Education Conference is expected to be a significant step toward reforming Ghana’s education system, fostering a more transparent, effective, and forward-looking framework for the country’s schools. With Iddrisu at the helm, the focus will be on making education accessible to every Ghanaian while maintaining the relevance and quality needed to meet the demands of the modern world.