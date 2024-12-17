Haruna Iddrisu Assures Completion of Viable Projects Under President-Elect Mahama

Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has assured the public that President-elect John Mahama will complete all viable projects initiated by the outgoing administration once he takes office.

Speaking on TV3’s Ghana Decides, Iddrisu emphasized that projects started under the current government will not be abandoned but will undergo a thorough assessment to ensure they offer value for money.

“Every good project started by this government will be completed under President Mahama,” Iddrisu stated. He added that, consistent with the directive principles of state policy, Mahama’s administration will evaluate these projects carefully, whether they involve the construction of a hospital or a school block.

However, Iddrisu made it clear that the completion of the National Cathedral, a flagship project initiated by the incumbent government, will not be funded by public resources under Mahama’s leadership.

“If the decision is made to continue the National Cathedral, it won’t be done with state resources. President Mahama is smarter than that. If this country truly needs a National Cathedral, President-elect John Dramani Mahama will sit with the church to discuss the way forward, but it will not involve state funds or the wastage we are currently witnessing,” he said.