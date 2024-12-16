Haruna Iddrisu Defends John Mahama’s Plan for a Lean Government with 60 Ministers

Former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has backed John Dramani Mahama’s promise to govern Ghana with a leaner cabinet of 60 ministers, framing it as a move to protect the public purse.

Speaking to the media on December 16, 2024, at Parliament, Iddrisu emphasized that Mahama’s commitment to limiting the number of ministers was not just a campaign promise but a concrete pledge that the president-elect intends to follow through on once he assumes office.

“It is a pledge he made to the Ghanaian people that he will protect the public purse,” Iddrisu said. “The true meaning of protecting the public purse is to downsize the government.”

Iddrisu elaborated on Mahama’s proposed government structure, which will include 23 ministries. This would comprise 23 ministers, 19 cabinet ministers, and 16 regional ministers, bringing the total to approximately 54 ministers, with the remainder filling other administrative roles.

When asked about the possibility of Regional Ministers having Deputy Ministers, Iddrisu pointed out that the current administration had not appointed Deputy Regional Ministers, implying that Mahama’s government would similarly avoid such positions.

“For him, it is about protecting the public purse and preserving public resources, which otherwise would have gone into salaries, facilities, and privileges of ministers,” Iddrisu explained. “He is saving that money for the republic.”

In defending the president-elect’s decision, Iddrisu reiterated that Mahama’s aim was not merely fiscal prudence, but ensuring that public resources are used efficiently and effectively.