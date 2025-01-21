Haruna Iddrisu Defends Leadership Amid Criticism, Reflects on Parliament’s Legacy

Education Minister-designate, Haruna Iddrisu, has defended his tenure as Minority Leader, asserting that the 8th Parliament will be remembered for its effectiveness in demanding accountability.

Speaking during his vetting process, Iddrisu responded to claims that he had been compromised during his time as Minority Leader, emphasizing his commitment to national interest over party politics.

Iddrisu acknowledged the criticisms from within his own party, noting that some had speculated he was too closely aligned with the ruling government, especially after his role in helping elect Speaker Alban Bagbin. He clarified that while he was aware of these sentiments, his decisions were always guided by the long-term interests of Ghana, rather than political gain.

“Research has demonstrated that the 8th Parliament will be remembered for its effectiveness in demanding accountability,” Iddrisu said. He went on to recount a conversation with Majority Leader Osei Bonsu Kyei Mensah, where he asked, “Am I a fish to be bought?” He explained that his decisions were never driven by personal interests but rather a deep commitment to the future of the country.

Iddrisu also reflected on his time as Minority Leader, stating that while some of his party members criticized his actions, he had never regretted his leadership. “I don’t carry kill in my heart,” he said, adding that he had served with integrity and conviction. Iddrisu also noted that the opportunities he had as Minority Leader were rare in his region, if not unprecedented in Ghana’s history.

While expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve, Iddrisu emphasized his belief in accountable governance and acknowledged the progress made during his tenure. His comments serve as both a defense of his record and a reaffirmation of his commitment to the values of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the country’s broader interests.